Excavator gets stuck in creek, leaks hydraulic fluid

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Several days of cleanup are expected after a construction vehicle got stuck in the mud in National City and leaked hydraulic fluid.

The excavator was being used to clear a channel to help with flooding issues this afternoon when it became stuck in the creek.

Absorbent booms were used to soak up the leaking fluid and the excavator has been removed from the creek.

Officials say the cleanup is expected to take about three days.