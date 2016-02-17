Temecula dog celebrating his surprise win

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The new top dog in the country is from right here in Southern California.

California Journey, also known as C.J. for short, is a local dog from Temecula and was named best in show at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Tuesday night.

From posing at the Empire State Building to eating a gourmet meal at a famous New York restaurant, C.J. has been going nonstop since Tuesday's big win at Westminster. The 3-year-old German shorthaired pointer from Temecula beat out nearly 2,800 canines from 199 breeds. He was one of seven to make it to the final round, going up against crowd favorites like Rumor, a 4-year-old German Shephard.

"He's a great shorthair. A great one. He will go down in history. But, there were seven fabulous dogs out there. You couldn't go wrong any which way," said C.J.'s Breeder, handler and co-owner Valerie Nunes Atkinson.

C.J.'s other owners decided to show C.J. just six months ago and now, Westminster marks his 18th best in show win.

"We figured that 2016 could be time for him to start his show career and so far we've proved ourselves right," said Mark.

Mark is already on his way home, but he says that Atkinson and C.J. will remain in New York for at least another day before returning to Temecula.

"He's a serious shows dog. When we’re in there, he’s all business. But, when we go home, he's a pet,” said Atkinson.

At home, C.J. goes by the nickname Prince.