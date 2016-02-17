USS Anchorage opened up to public

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The amphibious transport dock ship USS Anchorage is scheduled to open for public tours Thursday at Broadway Pier in downtown San Diego.

Tours will be available Wednesday from 1-4 p.m., and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Navy said.

The 684-foot-long ship, commissioned in her namesake city three years ago, was built to embark, transport, and land elements of a Marine Corps force in a variety of expeditionary and special operations missions. The Anchorage and other San Antonio class vessels can also deliver expeditionary fighting vehicles, landing craft, air cushion boats and tilt-rotor MV-22 Ospreys.

The Navy said visitors will board on a first-come, first-served basis, and may have to wait in line during peak hours. All visitors in line by 4 p.m. will be accommodated for a tour.

Guests should also expect security screenings prior to boarding. When touring the ship, visitors are encouraged to bring as few items as possible, and flat-heeled, closed-toe shoes are recommended. High-heel shoes, flip-flops and inappropriate attire like bathing suits are not permitted.

The ship is not handicapped accessible and visitors must be in good physical condition to walk safely about the ship, and move up and down steep ladders, according to the Navy. Touring the ship may not be appropriate for small children or those with medical conditions that impede mobility.

Adult guests will be required to show a valid U.S. state or federal government issued photo identification card. Minors should be accompanied by an adult with valid ID.

Small hand-carried items such as handbags, clear bottles of water, small cameras or diaper bags are permitted, but guests and bags will be screened.

The following items are prohibited, according to the Navy:

-- weapons, including knives, firearms and club weapons;

-- defensive chemicals or sprays, including mace, pepper spray, and aerosol spray cans;

-- fireworks, flammable liquids or other explosives;

-- illegal drugs and/or drug-related paraphernalia; and

-- large bags or purses, including backpacks or large camera bags.