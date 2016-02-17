San Diego Zoo flamingos receive annual physicals - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

San Diego Zoo flamingos receive annual physicals

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The flamingos at the San Diego Zoo were greeted with their annual check up on Wednesday. 

A group of nearly 100 Caribbean flamingos were corralled into a holding area near the Flamingo Lagoon Wednesday morning. From there, they each underwent a health exam, featuring a west Nile vaccination and physical inspection. 

The birds have been front and center at the zoo for more than 50 years. 

