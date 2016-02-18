Naval Base San Diego receives second bomb threat

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - For the second time in as many days, a bomb threat was made to Naval Base San Diego.



Emergency personnel at 32nd Street secured the area between piers 3 and 5, west of Kalbfus Street, after the threat was received, according to base officials, who advised sailors to avoid the area.



The threat centered around building 36, according to broadcast reports.



Base officials said the remainder of the facility, including its child development centers, remained under normal operations. The so-called ``dry side'' was unaffected.



Late Wednesday morning, a malicious claim that a bomb had been planted aboard Naval Base San Diego forced the closure of part of the station, but military police investigated and found no threats.



Wednesday's threat came in the form of a handwritten note making reference to Pier 5 at the Barrio Logan base, Navy spokesman Brian O'Rourke said.