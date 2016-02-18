Trained fighter beats up robbery suspect on camera

FLORIDA (WFLA) - A trained fighter took down a criminal attempting to rob a pharmacy in Bradenton, Florida and it was all caught on camera.

"I wasn't trying to be malicious in any way. It's just how I reacted to the situation," says David West, the fighter who put the beat-down on the would-be robber.

West stopped by a Walgreens store on Valentine's Day to visit his girlfriend who was working inside the pharmacy.

As the pair were talking, the suspect rushed over and climbed on top of the counter threatening the staff and demanding the drug Oxycontin. The suspect told the staff he had a gun.

"When he started reaching in his pants like he had a weapon, that's when I did something, you know, just to protect my girlfriend," says West.

In the video from news station WFLA, West casually walked over and took the suspect, 26-year-old Anthony Nemeth, down - wrestling him in the aisle and knocking him unconscious. West was able to pin Nemeth to the ground until police arrived.

West said he was happy to protect his girlfriend but sad the young man he beat up was battling drug addiction.

"The whole time I was holding him down it really hurt my heart," says West.

Police do not encourage what West did but are proud of him for helping out. They offer tips for stopping a criminal: "Make sure you don't hurt yourself. Make sure nobody else gets hurt. If a guy has a gun and you see it, don't try to take him down because we don't want you getting shot," says Bradenton Police Lieutenant James Racky.

West feels he did the right thing and says, "I did what I had to do to protect the person I love. I hope he (Nemeth) gets the help he needs."

