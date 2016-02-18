Rihanna postpones San Diego tour stop

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The start of singer Rihanna's "Anti'' tour Feb. 26 at San Diego State University has been postponed by more than two months.

The concert at Viejas Arena was rescheduled to May 9, according to her website.

The show was one of eight postponed by reported production problems.

On Monday, Rihanna was scheduled to perform at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, but her appearance was canceled at the last minute. Several media outlets reported that she backed out due to a bout of bronchitis.