Man accused in PTSD crime spree pleads not guilty

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man accused of a violent crime spree near Torrey Pines pleaded not guilty Thursday to 11 charges, including carjacking, assault with a deadly weapon and attempted kidnapping.

RELATED: Suspect arrested in shooting spree may suffer from PTSD



Jonathan Sheddy, 31, was ordered held on $1 million bail.



Deputy District Attorney Matthew Greco said Sheddy left his home early Tuesday morning with a 12-gauge shotgun and more than 100 shotgun shells.



Over the next two hours, Sheddy allegedly shot at a school, an apartment complex and two vehicles, Greco said. He also drove to Encinitas, where he allegedly used a knife to rob a convenience store.



The defendant then used one vehicle to ram another on Interstate 5 at Genesee Avenue, Greco said. Sheddy then allegedly demanded that the other driver take him to Las Vegas, according to the prosecutor.



The defendant gave the shotgun to the victim and told him that he wasn't going to hurt him, but the victim ran off, police said.



Sheddy gave chase, but stopped when the victim fired the shotgun into the air, according to police.



The defendant drove off in the victim's truck but was stopped on the freeway a few minutes later, police said.



Sheddy faces 24 years and four months in state prison if convicted, Greco said.



A readiness conference was set for Feb. 29 and a preliminary hearing for March 2.