Rhinos make public debut at Safari Park

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A very special group of rhinos is now on display at the San Diego Safari Park.

Six female southern white rhinos made their public debut on Thursday. The animals are not only a treat for visitors to the park, but they could also be the key to saving a species of rhino. Zookeepers hope to one day use them as surrogate mothers for a northern white rhino.

Nola, the beloved northern white rhinos, passed away at the Safari Park in November. There are now only three northern white rhino's left in the world.

