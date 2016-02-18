CrimeFighters Alert: Manhunt for Jonathan Alexander Guerrero

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The CBS News 8 Crimefighters are helping authorities in a manhunt looking for Jonathan Alexander Guerrero.

Jonathan Alexander Guerrero has a felony no bail warrant for escaping from a court ordered work furlough program.

He is also the suspect in the theft of an air compressor that occurred in Lakeside on February 9, 2016.

The compressor is valued at $600. At the time of the theft he was wearing a gray baseball cap, black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black sneakers.



Jonathan Guerrero is believed to be homeless and is known to frequent Lakeside. He has one prior conviction for vandalism.

He is described as a Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5'5 tall and 120-pounds.

If you have information call CrimeStoppers at (888) 580-TIPS.

A reward is being offered for his arrest and remember you can make a tip and still remain anonymous.

