Swerving driver loses arm in crash

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A driver was seriously injured Thursday night when he lost control of his truck and collided with a freeway rail, shearing his left arm off in Mission Valley.

According to witness accounts, a man driving a white pick-up truck was swerving across all lanes of traffic before he lost control as he took the Friars Road off-ramp on Southbound Interstate 15.

Medics took the driver to a nearby hospital.

California Highway Patrol briefly shut down the freeway to conduct a search for the remains of the driver's arm.

Authorities are investigating why the driver was driving erratically.

The driver's condition is unknown, but reports suggest the arm disintegrated and most likely could not be reattached.