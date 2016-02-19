Body found near US-Mexico border in San Ysidro - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Body found near US-Mexico border in San Ysidro



SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - An investigation was underway Friday into the death of a man whose body was discovered near the U.S.-Mexico border in San Ysidro.

Deputies were sent to investigate a report of a body found around 6:00 a.m., just south of the Gateway of the Americas mall off Dairy Mart Road.

No information was immediately available on the identity of the person who died or how the death occurred.

Police say the death doesn't appear to be suspicious, but the investigation is ongoing.

