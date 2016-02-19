Fitness Friday: Wake boarding uses core muscles - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Fitness Friday: Wake boarding uses core muscles

Posted: Updated:
Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
Connect

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Fitness Friday was all about water sports Friday morning, so we explored affordable ways to get to the water. You don't have to own a boat or even have a friend with a boat!

Freedom Boat Club of San Diego took CBS News 8 out on Mission Bay to discover the health benefits of wake boarding and learn about their boat club memberships, where you can borrow the boats from a fleet any time you want.

CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs, in the above video, reports from Mission Bay with more on this Fitness Friday! 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.