Green picks Tyson Ross as opening day starter for Padres

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Tyson Ross will be the San Diego Padres' opening-day starter against the defending NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers April 4 at Petco Park.

The right-hander was 10-12 with a 3.26 ERA and 212 strikeouts in 196 innings in 2015. He's entering his fourth season with the Padres.

"Tyson is ready and eager to take that ball on Day One, and we're excited to have him as our ace," new manager Andy Green said Friday. "It's definitely an affirmation of who Tyson is and a belief in him and where he's headed. I think it's just the right choice as an organization."

Green said James Shields will be the No. 2 starter and Andrew Cashner No. 3, with the final two spots to be determined.
 


