'Blade Runner' sequel slated for January 2018

In this Nov. 23, 2015 file photo, actor Ryan Gosling attends the premiere of "The Big Short" in New York.

NEW YORK (AP) — The long-awaited sequel to Ridley Scott's "Blade Runner" now has a release date. Alcon Entertainment announced Thursday that it will be land in theaters on Martin Luther King Jr. weekend in January 2018.

"Sicario" director Denis Villeneuve is taking over for Scott in the sequel to his 1982 science-fiction classic. It will star Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford, reprising his role as Rick Deckard.

Alcon, which is producing the film, said it takes place several decades after the conclusion to the original "Blade Runner." Roger Deakins, who has previously worked with Villeneuve on "Prisoners" and "Sicario," will serve as cinematographer.

The Warner Bros. release will begin shooting in July.

