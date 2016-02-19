San Francisco State bans hoverboards on campus

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Students at San Francisco State University will have to come back from the future, as hoverboards have been banned from campus due to fire concerns.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports that students were informed Monday that the two-wheeled, self-balancing devices are banned on school grounds and in dormitories.

Bicycles, scooters, roller skates and skateboards are already prohibited on campus.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission and National Fire Protection Association in December released warnings about fire hazards associated with hoverboards. Two fires in Sonoma County in January have been attributed to hoverboards.

