Stork statue gets baby back at Sharp Mary Birch

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) – The stork statue outside Sharp Mary Birch is finally getting its baby back.

It was about two weeks ago when Teresa Kvederis arrived at work and discovered the baby figure on the ground of a parking structure. The iconic symbol at Sharp hospital had blown off during a wind storm.

Immediately, Kvederis took it to security at which point they passed the statue on for repair and a new paint job.

The figure was reinstalled on Friday and it took a team of workers to accomplish the mission.

Spokesperson Rosalina Famania said it was important to get the work done as soon as possible, because the statue is so well-known.

To make sure the stork and baby stay in place, an extra clip was added. And just in case the extra fastener doesn't work they have four backup babies.