La Jolla Shores among the top beaches in the country

LA JOLLA (CNS) - Users of the travel website TripAdvisor.com rated La Jolla Shores as the eighth-best beach in the U.S. in a survey released this week.

The site's annual Travelers' Choice Awards for beaches were determined based on the quantity and quality of traveler reviews and ratings for beaches on TripAdvisor, gathered over a 12-month period.

According to the website, La Jolla Shores is "renowned for swimming, surfing scuba diving or simply relaxing by the sea.'' It also touts adjacent Kellogg Park as a picnic area with a view.

"We know travelers around the globe love sun and sand vacations, so we've tapped the TripAdvisor community to help us identify the world's best beaches," said Barbara Messing, chief marketing officer for the website. "The 2016 Travelers' Choice Beaches award-winners will inspire many to book their next getaway, knowing that these beautiful spots are the very best from the TripAdvisor global community."

The top five U.S. beaches compiled by TripAdvisor were Clearwater Beach in Florida; Lanikai Beach in Kailua, Oahu, Hawaii; Siesta Beach, Siesta Key, Florida; Saint Pete Beach, Florida; and Wai'anapanapa State Park, Hana, Maui, Hawaii.

TripAdvisor said the top five beaches in the world are Grace Bay, Providenciales, Turks and Caicos; Baia do Sancho, Fernando de Noronha, Brazil; Playa Paraiso, Cayo Largo, Cuba; Anse Lazio, Praslin Island, Seychelles; and Cayo de Agua, Los Roques National Park, Venezuela.