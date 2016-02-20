Woman set on fire by boyfriend in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE (CNS) - An Oceanside woman is recovering Saturday in a hospital from burns she suffered when her boyfriend allegedly poured gasoline on her and set her on fire Friday, according to police.

Officers and paramedics responded to the 3600 block of Cerro Avenue in Oceanside at about 3:30 p.m. Friday, where the unidentified woman was treated for significant burn injuries and transported to the UC San Diego Medical Center Burn Unit in San Diego, said Oceanside Police Officer Ryan Keim. She is expected to survive.

Ricardo Gonzalez, 33, of Oceanside, was booked into the Vista Detention Facility on Friday night after being interviewed by detectives. He was arrested

on suspicion of one count of attempted murder and one count of felony domestic violence, according to Keim.

Gonzalez allegedly told police that he and the victim got into a fight in front of the house, and that he then got a gas can out of the garage, poured

it on the victim and lit her on fire using a lighter.

Gonzalez suffered minor injuries in the attack, but did not require medical attention, Keim said.