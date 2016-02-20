Search for suspects after two shot in Encanto

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man and a woman were shot on the street in the Valencia Park area, but were expected to survive, a San Diego police officer

said Saturday.

The shooting occurred at 9:10 p.m. Friday outside 6000 Fennel Avenue, according to SDPD Officer Newton.

The victims were walking down the street when they were approached by the gunman who pulled out his weapon and fired several shots, Newton said.

Both victims were hit in their lower bodies.

The man and the woman were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Newton added.

No suspect description was immediately available. A motive for the attack was unknown.

Anyone with information was asked to call the SDPD at (619) 531-2000. Tipsters can also call SD Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477. All tips can be

made anonymously.