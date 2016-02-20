San Diego Comic-Con badges sell out in an hour

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - San Diego Comic-Con International 2016 badges went on sale Saturday morning and were sold within an hour.

Comic-Con organizers made it official via twitter.

Comic-Con 2016 badges have sold out! We thank all of your for your patronage and support! #SDCCOR — San Diego Comic-Con (@Comic_Con) February 20, 2016

The badges went on sale during Open Registration just after 9:00 a.m. The Comic-Con organizers said on their website, in order to participate and buy a badge, you had to have a valid and confirmed Comic-Con Member ID, which had to be obtained before Feb. 11.

Comic-Con's organizers warned participants that badges would sell out quickly because there were far more eligible attendees for Open Registration than badges.

Comic-Con 2016 runs July 21 through July 24, with Preview Night set for July 20. Daily badges range from $40 to $55 for adults and $20 to $27 for junior badges (ages 13-17), active military members and seniors. Children 12 and under are free with a paying adult.