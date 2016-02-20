Annual party reunites heart patients with doctors

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - About 250 current and former heart patients at Rady Children's Hospital reunited Saturday with their doctors, nurses and clinical staff at the 32nd annual Heart Party.

"This represents 30 years of patients coming back, some are in college, graduated, married--it's wonderful to see them all and how well they're doing," said Dr. John Lamberti, Rady Children's Hospital.

Many of the patients either underwent open-heart surgery or are currently suffering from a heart condition.

They'll share their stories, play games and enjoy entertainment in a carnival-like setting, according to the hospital.

The Rady Children's Heart Institute is the largest pediatric cardiology program in San Diego, Imperial and Orange counties and the second busiest in California. More than 500 heart operations were performed there last year.

The cardiology program provides comprehensive cardiac services and state-of-the-art specialized care for infants, children, adolescents and some adult

patients, according to the hospital.