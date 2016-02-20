Sumatran tiger gives birth to three healthy cubs - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Sumatran tiger gives birth to three healthy cubs

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs are settling into their home at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park.

Mom Joanne gave birth to two healthy girl cubs and a boy three weeks ago.

On Tuesday, the cubs had their first check-up, and passed with flying colors.

All three are now being cared for by their mom, until they're old enough to hit the "tiger trail."

