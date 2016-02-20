Two juveniles seriously hurt in hit-n-run crash

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) – Two young girls are being treated at Rady Children’s Hospital for injuries suffered in a hit-and-run in Tierrasanta.

San Diego traffic investigators say a 30-year-old driver hit a 10-year-old and a 12-year-old in the 4200 block of Santo Road around 6:00 p.m. Saturday.

“They were on the sidewalk when a Toyota Corolla traveling north bound on Santo road left the roadway, failed to negotiate the curb went up on the sidewalk and struck the two juveniles,” said Lt. Leonard Flake, SDPD Traffic Unit.

Police say the driver didn’t stop and drove home where she told her parents. The woman’s father drove her back to the scene.

“The driver is alleging she fell asleep,” said Flake.

Good Samaritans rushed to the help the girls before emergency crews arrived on the scene. Police say the 10-year-old suffers serious injuries and the 12-year-old hurt her leg.

The woman is being evaluated for alcohol and drugs. Investigators say the driver said she was coming home from work and not speeding.

The driver has not been arrested. If she is charged she faces felony hit-and-run and if a victim does not make it she could face vehicular manslaughter.