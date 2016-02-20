Man steals SUV, tries to set fire at dealership

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A man accused of stealing an SUV and trying to set a Mission Valley auto dealership on fire is under arrest.

Police say the suspect targeted the Witt Lincoln dealership Saturday morning.

He took off in a Lincoln Navigator still covered in a plastic tarp from repair work. People called in to report the unusual sight.

Hours later, authorities caught up with the suspect in Clairemont, were he had parked in one family's driveway.

"The citizens were alert enough to, not only take pictures, but video of the suspect as he fled," Sgt. Michael Tansey, San Diego Police Dept. said.

The 24-year-old was quickly taken into custody.