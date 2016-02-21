Elderly man critically injured, pets killed in fire



SAN DIEGO (CBS8/CNS) - An elderly man was hospitalized in critical condition and two pets were killed in an apartment fire Sunday morning.

The fire broke out in a two-story apartment complex at 3762 Arnold Avenue near Landis and Wightman Streets shortly after 7 a.m. When San Diego Fire-Rescue crews arrived, they found flames and smoke billowing from the apartment windows.



It took 35 firefighters about 15 minutes to put out the fire, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue spokesman Lee Swanson.



The man was in critical condition with burn injuries and taken to the UC San Diego Medical Center's burn unit. A dog and a cat were killed in the fire.

Fire damage was contained to one apartment, with some water damage to a first-floor garage and minor smoke damage to another apartment. Residents of five apartment units were displaced by the fire.

Fire investigators have not yet determined the cause of the fire. Fire officials say the damage is estimated at $250,000 to the apartment and $100,000 to its contents.