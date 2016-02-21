CVPD: Man beats girlfriend, sets fire to house

CHULA VISTA (CNS) - Police are asking the for the public's help in finding a Chula Vista man suspected of assaulting his girlfriend and burning down their house.

Jose Germain Rodriguez, 35, of Chula Vista, is also wanted for suspicion of domestic violence in San Diego, where the chain of events began, according to Chula Vista Police.



Rodriguez and his girlfriend, whose name was not released by police, were attending a party in San Diego shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday when they got into an argument and he hit her, according to Chula Vista police Lt. Don Redmond.



Rodriguez then took her car, drove back to their house in the 1000 block of Monserate Avenue in Chula Vista, and began dousing the inside of the home with gasoline. The girlfriend's adult daughter was asleep inside when Rodriguez arrived, but was able to call 911 before escaping uninjured.



The house was destroyed by the fire. Rodriguez had fled by the time authorities arrived.