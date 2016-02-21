Driver hospitalized after crash in Poway - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Driver hospitalized after crash in Poway

Posted: Updated:

POWAY (CNS) - A 20-year-old motorist in Poway suffered serious injuries Sunday morning when his car hit a center median, slid across the roadway and struck a tree.
   
The crash in the 12300 block of Twin Peaks Road occurred at 4:30 a.m. while the motorist was traveling eastbound in a 2009 Toyota Corolla, said Sgt. David Cheever of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
   
Paramedics rushed the motorist, the lone occupant in his car, to an area hospital with serious injuries, Cheever said.  It was unknown whether alcohol was a factor in the crash.
   
The sheriff's Poway station asked anyone with information regarding the crash to call them at (858) 513-2825.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.