Driver hospitalized after crash in Poway

POWAY (CNS) - A 20-year-old motorist in Poway suffered serious injuries Sunday morning when his car hit a center median, slid across the roadway and struck a tree.



The crash in the 12300 block of Twin Peaks Road occurred at 4:30 a.m. while the motorist was traveling eastbound in a 2009 Toyota Corolla, said Sgt. David Cheever of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.



Paramedics rushed the motorist, the lone occupant in his car, to an area hospital with serious injuries, Cheever said. It was unknown whether alcohol was a factor in the crash.



The sheriff's Poway station asked anyone with information regarding the crash to call them at (858) 513-2825.