SDSU tops San Jose State 78-56 to clinch share of MWC title

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Malik Pope scored 17 points with a career-high 11 rebounds and San Diego State defeated San Jose State 78-56 on Sunday to clinch at least a share of its 10th Mountain West Conference title.
Winston Shepard also scored 17 points in the victory that gave the Aztecs (20-7, 13-1) a school-record 11th consecutive 20-win season. Pope hit 3 of 4 3-point attempts and Trey Kell all four of his in scoring 15 points, with the Aztecs finishing 8 of 16, well about their season average of 29 percent from 3-point range. Jeremy Hemsley added 13 points.
Cody Schwartz had 12 points to lead the Spartans (8-19, 3-12), who shot 36 percent and were only 6 of 23 on 3-pointers.
The Aztecs led 33-29 at halftime and scored 16 straight points during a 23-2 run that broke the game open at 66-42 with 7:44 to go.
