Driver accused of hitting two girls arrested for DUI

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Two young girls were hospitalized with serious injuries after being run over Saturday night in Tierrasanta by a female driver suspected of driving while on drugs.

Authorities say 30-year-old Julianne Little ran over a 10-year-old and a 12-year-old in the 4200 block of Santo Road around 6:00 p.m. Saturday.

"They were on the sidewalk when a Toyota Corolla traveling north bound on Santo road left the roadway, failed to negotiate the curb went up on the sidewalk and struck the two juveniles," said Lt. Leonard Flake, SDPD Traffic Unit.

Police say Little didn't stop after hitting the girls and drove home where she told her parents what had happened. Little later returned to the scene of the crash with her father and told police she had fallen asleep at the wheel before crashing into the two girls.

Both girls were transported to Rady Children's Hospital following the crash. One of the girls, age 10, was admitted with life-threatening injuries and a 12-year-old girl was admitted with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say Little was arrested at the scene after being evaluated by a drug-intoxication recognition expert. She could face two felony charges for hit and run and driving under the influence.



