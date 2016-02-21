"Paws FUR Pink" race raised money for breast cancer - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

"Paws FUR Pink" race raised money for breast cancer

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Hundreds of runners and their dogs took part in the third annual Paws FUR Pink race on Sunday. 

The 5K and 1 mile event kicked off at NTC Liberty Station in Point Loma. Proceeds from Sunday's run will benefit the Susan G. Komen Foundation's San Diego Chapter. 

The dog-friendly race also aims to raise awareness of breast cancer and encourages women to follow recommended guidelines for cancer screenings. 

