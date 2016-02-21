El Niño has thrown wildlife off schedule

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - While El Niño may be a no-show when it comes to rain, it's still affecting San Diego's wildlife.

Rattlesnake season may be coming early this year in San Diego.

Lakeside fire crews were called out to a mobile home park over the weekend in the 1100 block of Pepper Drive to remove a rattlesnake found on the property.

Fire officials say the snakes are coming out of hibernation ahead of schedule because of our recent warm weather. According to the County Department of Parks and Recreation, most rattlesnake sightings occur in April, May and June.

While on land rattlesnake season may be coming early, at the beach moon jellyfish are showing up all over Mission bay.

Moonlight jellyfish usually start appearing in the bay by mid-December, but because of the warm water from El Niño that was delayed.

Jellyfish usually bloom at random times through the winter, but El Niño has triggered them to come out all at once.