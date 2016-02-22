Eastbound SR-78 reopens following head-on crash

OCEANSIDE (CBS 8) - Two people are in the hospital Monday morning with serious injuries after a head-on collision on SR-78 overnight.

The California Highway Patrol reported that around 3:00 a.m. a black SUV was traveling in the wrong direction in the eastbound lanes, after entering from the Rancho Santa Fe onramp.



Officers said a San Marcos sheriff's deputy followed the female driver, who is in her 60's, but was unable to stop her. She then hit a white Toyota Tacoma head-on, prompting the closure of SR-78 near College Boulevard.



The victim in the pickup truck, who is in his 50's, was extricated using the Jaws of Life along with the woman.

The two people were airlifted to Scripps La Jolla Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.



The CHP continues to investigate the crash to determine if drugs or alcohol were involved.

All lanes on SR-78 were open again as of 6:00 a.m. Monday.