Young child killed in fiery I-8 crash

PINE VALLEY (CNS) - An 11-year-old girl was killed and five other people were injured in a fiery chain-reaction crash on Interstate 8 in Pine Valley, authorities said Monday.



The three-vehicle crash on the westbound freeway near the U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint west of Buckman Springs Road was reported shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The car in which the 11-year-old girl was riding caught fire after the crash. She was trapped inside and suffered fatal injuries, according to the CHP. Five other vehicle occupants sustained major injuries and were hospitalized, authorities said.



The westbound side of I-8 was closed for the investigation and traffic was diverted onto Old Highway 80, the CHP said. That portion of I-8 has since reopened.