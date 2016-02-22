Fatal crash shuts down north Interstate 15 in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE (CBS 8) - One person was killed Sunday night in a multiple vehicle collision when a southbound SUV wound up on the northbound side of the Interstate 15 east of Oceanside, authorities said.

According to the California Highway Patrol, around 9:30 p.m. a white SUV heading south veered across the center divider and ended up in the northbound lanes near Gopher Canyon Road in Bonsall.



A 15-year-old boy was ejected from the SUV and pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman and two other children in the SUV were taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.



During the investigation, all lanes of the northbound 15 were closed for several hours overnight, which caused a traffic back up that stretched for miles.