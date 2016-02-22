SeaWorld rescues whale snarled in fishing line off coast

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A humpback whale is swimming freely after it was entangled in fishing gear over the weekend.

SeaWorld's animal rescue team was called to help the 25 foot whale seen about three miles from the Scripps Pier Sunday.

Fishing line was caught in the whale's mouth and around one of its flippers and tail, with equipment dragging below.

Rescuers had to work quickly to free the whale because the sun was setting and they were losing light.

“They were afraid that it was going to drown and rightly so, because that whale was young and it was hardly breathing,” explained Keith Yip the Curator of Mammals at SeaWorld.

The whale, believed to be about a year old, was freed after about two hours and appeared to be in good condition.