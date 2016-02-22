Easy Upgrades: DIY popular bathroom remodels - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Easy Upgrades: DIY popular bathroom remodels

Posted: Updated:
Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
Connect

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Many people hear the words home remodel or renovation and get intimidated, but many projects can be done quickly and easily. 

And, one of the most effective remodels is the bathroom. Easy upgrades, such as changing out a vanity and light fixtures or adding a new coat of paint are all things that can enhance the look and feel of the bathroom, and even the value in some cases.
   
CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs files the above video report from Clairemont and shows us how to get started.
 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.