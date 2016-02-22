Twins Grayson and Parker's success story

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - It's been a true double blessing for one local family. Twin brothers Parker and Grayson are growing up in a stable and loving home, after facing an uncertain future at birth.

Two-year-old twins, Parker and Grayson may be double the trouble and double the fun, but the amount of love and joy they bring their parents is much more than twice as nice, which is immeasurable.

“They've changed our lives immensely. We've been together 30 years James and I, and we thought kids were never going to be a part of our lives, but we started fostering about 10 years ago and when we got called on these boys,” said Brian. “And we saw them in the hospital for the first time, our hearts just melted.”

Brian and James say their hearts also broke for these boys, who were exposed to heroin while in the womb and spent months in the hospital after birth.

“Grayson came home at eight and a half weeks. Parker was about 12 weeks and he had it the worst, tremors, stiffness, screaming, he had intestinal problems, they were a mess. But they are perfectly healthy now, there's absolutely nothing wrong with these boys and James and I just love them,” continued Brian.

Not only are Grayson and Parker thriving, they are excelling in their early Head Start Program.

“And I think they're getting smarter than us,” said Brian. “They know how to play us pretty good. They've got us wrapped around our finger. We're not as tough as we look.”

Brian and James say their boys have been a true blessing and they encourage people who are hesitant to adopt, to consider fostering through the county first.

“I think it's good for people who are not quite there with the decision to adopt, fostering actually does open that door for you,” explained Brian. “And that really helps you determine whether you're capable or you can learn to be capable in handling the situations.”

And their last bit of advice is not to wait.

“If you have any kind of thought of doing it, even if you're thinking of doing it later, start now just get started,” said James.

If you are interested in adopting or becoming a foster family, please call 1-877-I-ADOPT-U.