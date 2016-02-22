City accused of towing cars without warning

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Residents in Normal Heights are complaining after their cars were towed from in front of their homes.

The city is repaving the roadway and said it gave plenty of notice, but some residents said they did not know about the road project.

Nearly a dozen cars were towed away just on Monday. Car owners said they did not receive notice and there were not enough signs posted on their street.

Monday was a rough for Lee Dunteman who woke up to see his car being towed away.

"When I parked my car there last night, there was no sign," said Dunteman.

The road resurface projected is being conducted along Hawley Boulevard, between Adams and Madison Avenues. The city placed small tow-away signs banning parking for two days from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Notices were also placed last week. Some residents saw them, others did not.

"I was lucky because I remembered the signs were up last night. My boyfriend woke me up this morning to move my car," said Marissa Shoemaker.

Mimi Zulu was not so lucky.

"I never got a sign or message on my door saying this entire street was going to be taken. I parked where there were no cones," she said

According to Lee Dunteman, who had his car towed-away, the city ran out of signs. A city spokesperson Bill Harris said that was not the case.

In a statement Harris said:

"Our Contracts are very clear. We never run out of signs and have not received any complaints about the problem,"

The parking restriction will remain in effect for Tuesday from 7 a.m. To 5 p.m.

The street resurfacing project is part of the city's plan to repair 1,000 miles of streets.