Gas leak temporarily interrupts trolley between Grant Hill and Chollas View

Gas leak temporarily interrupts trolley between Grant Hill and Chollas View

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A gas leak has forced a disruption of trolley runs between Grant Hill and Chollas View Monday evening, according to Metropolitan Transit System officials.

The light-rail service is expected to be unavailable between the 25th and Commercial and 47th Street stations until at least 9 p.m. MTS is offering bus links in the area for affected commuters.

If riders destined for downtown are near the Grossmont and El Cajon Trolley stations, or if they are downtown and want to travel to destinations east of Grossmont, MTS recommends transferring to the Green Line.

