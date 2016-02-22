27 pounds of drugs found in car's bumper - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

27 pounds of drugs found in car's bumper

Posted:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A woman was arrested Monday on suspicion of trying to smuggle 27 pounds of meth through a border patrol checkpoint. 

Border agents at the checkpoint on Highway 86 stopped the driver of a Cadillac late Sunday night. When they inspected the car, they found dozens of packages of meth hidden inside the car's rear bumper. 

The drugs have an estimated street value of $267,000. 

