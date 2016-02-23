Mars recalls candy bars in 55 countries after plastic find - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Mars recalls candy bars in 55 countries after plastic find

Posted: Updated:
Mars announced a recall of its chocolate bars in 55 countries. Mars announced a recall of its chocolate bars in 55 countries.

BERLIN (AP) — U.S. chocolate maker Mars says it's recalling candy bars and other items in 55 countries after plastic was found in one of its products.

Roel Govers, spokesman for Mars in the Netherlands, told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the recall affects 55 countries but didn't immediately provide further details.

The German dpa news agency, citing Mars in Germany, reported the voluntary recall affects products produced early this year in the Netherlands.

The Dutch food safety authority posted what it said was a Mars press release on its website, saying a piece of plastic had been found in a product that could lead to choking. It listed affected products as: Mars, Milky Way, Snickers, Celebrations, and Mini Mix.


 

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.