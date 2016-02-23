Mars recalls candy bars in 55 countries after plastic find

BERLIN (AP) — U.S. chocolate maker Mars says it's recalling candy bars and other items in 55 countries after plastic was found in one of its products.

Roel Govers, spokesman for Mars in the Netherlands, told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the recall affects 55 countries but didn't immediately provide further details.

The German dpa news agency, citing Mars in Germany, reported the voluntary recall affects products produced early this year in the Netherlands.

The Dutch food safety authority posted what it said was a Mars press release on its website, saying a piece of plastic had been found in a product that could lead to choking. It listed affected products as: Mars, Milky Way, Snickers, Celebrations, and Mini Mix.





Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.