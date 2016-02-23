McGwire absent from Padres camp to tend to family matter

In this Aug. 18, 2015, file photo, then-Los Angeles Dodgers hitting coach Mark McGwire is shown prior to a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, in Oakland, Calif.

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — New Padres bench coach Mark McGwire is absent from spring training while he takes care of family matters back in Southern California.

New manager Andy Green says McGwire, the one-time home run king, was in camp earlier, and the two talk by phone every day.

Says Green: "Family to us is the most important thing. We consider ourselves a family here. We want to make sure he's got ample time to make sure he feels good about where his family is before he comes back this way."

The Padres are scheduled for their first full-squad workout Wednesday.

Big Mac had been the hitting coach for the Los Angeles Dodgers for the last three seasons before being hired by Green.

