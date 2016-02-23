Casey Affleck & Colbert may fight during this interview - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Casey Affleck & Colbert may fight during this interview

Casey Affleck appears on The Late Show to promote his new film Triple 9, but before the interview begins Colbert gives Affleck a hard time about his outfit selection, explaining that he looks like a Jesus on a street corner. Find out how Affleck reacts:

 [To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]

Watch The Late Show with Stephen Colbert weeknights at 11:35 p.m.

