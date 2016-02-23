Chargers will focus efforts on downtown stadium plan

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The Chargers announced Tuesday that they'll pursue a stadium project in downtown San Diego, in conjunction with a planned expansion of the convention center, with the aim of placing a citizen's initiative on the November general election ballot.



In making their decision, team officials rejected city and county of San Diego offers to build a new facility next to existing Qualcomm Stadium in Mission Valley.

Chargers special counsel Mark Fabiani said the arguments for Mission Valley were compelling in many respects.



"At the same time, we have considered the potential benefits to both the greater San Diego region and the Chargers of a multi-use stadium/convention center facility downtown," Fabiani said.

"The multi-use facility, when combined with Petco Park, the existing convention center, the Gaslamp Quarter and a revitalized East Village, would create an unparalleled entertainment and sports district that will host Super Bowls and will ideally be a permanent home for Comic-Con and a Comic-Con museum," he said. "All of our research demonstrates that voters are more likely to approve a multi-use facility that would generate economic activity on hundreds of days per year, including by attracting major sporting and convention events that San Diego cannot now host."



Fabiani said a downtown project would free-up the Mission Valley site for potential use by San Diego State University and UC San Diego, both of which have eyed the property for years for expansion. The Qualcomm stadium site could also be used for a large riverfront park.



A coalition that includes former Councilwoman Donna Frye, lawyer Cory Briggs and the development firm of ex-Padres owner John Moores formed last year to push such a project. Their plans include building more convention center space that's not attached to the existing facility, so it wouldn't be the contiguous expansion sought by tourism officials.



The decision came after a couple of weeks of talks between Chargers representatives, and negotiators for the city and county of San Diego --

including Mayor Kevin Faulconer and Supervisor Ron Roberts.



Prior to those talks, National Football League owners voted to let the Rams return to Los Angeles, and rejected a joint proposal by the Chargers and Oakland Raiders to build a stadium in Carson.



The Chargers, which have a one-year option to be the second team, along with the Rams, in a future stadium in Inglewood, subsequently announced they would play the 2016 season in San Diego while trying to find a local solution to the stadium quandary.

The San Diego Chargers posted the following statement:

