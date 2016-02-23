Not playing around with video game addiction

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - It's common to hear about addictions to things like drugs or alcohol, but, with the rise of technology, American children are facing a new problem.

More and more children are developing a serious addiction to video games.

Studies have shown that roughly 10% of people who play video games are pathological players and addicts who are looking to escape from reality. For children and teens, who are still developing social and coping skills, excessive gaming can be quite damaging.

CBS News 8's Marcella Lee has the details in this video.