Not playing around with video game addiction - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Not playing around with video game addiction

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - It's common to hear about addictions to things like drugs or alcohol, but, with the rise of technology, American children are facing a new problem. 

More and more children are developing a serious addiction to video games. 

Studies have shown that roughly 10% of people who play video games are pathological players and addicts who are looking to escape from reality. For children and teens, who are still developing social and coping skills, excessive gaming can be quite damaging. 

CBS News 8's Marcella Lee has the details in this video. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.