Humane Society Celebrates World Spay Day

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The San Diego Humane Society is providing dozens of local residents and their four legged friends free assistance.

80 low income pit bull, chihuahua and cat owners received appointments for free spay and neuter services for their animals as part of Tuesday's celebration of World Spay Day.

The giveaway helps both the animal and the shelter. The San Diego Humane Society has been serving the county since 1880.