Humane Society Celebrates World Spay Day - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Humane Society Celebrates World Spay Day

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The San Diego Humane Society is providing dozens of local residents and their four legged friends free assistance. 

80 low income pit bull, chihuahua and cat owners received appointments for free spay and neuter services for their animals as part of Tuesday's celebration of World Spay Day. 

The giveaway helps both the animal and the shelter. The San Diego Humane Society has been serving the county since 1880. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.