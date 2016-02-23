Former Marine couple at war over dog

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Grand theft charges have been filed in the case of Kai, the German shepherd that went missing from Vista in 2014.

CBS News 8 reported in December of 2014 that former Marine Alexandra Melnicks service dog Kai had gone missing. Then, in September of 2015, Kai was found in Texas and identified through a dog chip.

RELATED: Service dog stolen from Vista found in Texas

Since then, the case has taken a twist. The District Attorney's has filed felony charges against Melnick's former husband Pablo Cortes who is also a Marine.

CBS News 8's Shawn Styles has the details in this video.