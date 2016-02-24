National City Kitchenistas: 'Cooking for Salud'

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - We spent time in the kitchen with The Kitchenistas of National City.

These women are changing their community one plate at a time, as National City has been deemed a "food desert."

There are few healthy choices easily available to National City residents, so these women are learning how to cook healthy meals and passing on the recipes.

They're also the center of a brand new documentary that will be released soon.

CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs, in the above video, joined the women who are dedicated to changing the unhealthy trends.

