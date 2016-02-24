Student struck by hit-n-run driver near Lincoln High School

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A hit-and-run driver struck a student in front of Lincoln High School in the Lincoln Park neighborhood Wednesday morning, but the extent of the youth's injuries was not immediately known.

The collision near the campus on Imperial Avenue near South 47th Street was reported shortly after 9 a.m., according to San Diego police Officer Frank

Cali.

Cali said a possible suspect was later stopped about three miles away on Division Street near Valencia Parkway.

Eastbound Imperial Avenue was closed at South 47th Street as officers investigated, according to the officer.